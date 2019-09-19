Public hearing on 2020 budget to be held Oct. 8 for East Pembroke Fire District

A public hearing will be conducted by the East Pembroke Fire District in the East Pembroke Fire Hall, 8655 Barrett Drive, Batavia, from 6 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 8.

It will be held to permit public review of the proposed budget for the East Pembroke Fire District for the calendar year of 2020, pursuant to Town Law 176.

A copy of the proposed budget has been filed with the town clerks at Alabama, Batavia, and Pembroke, and is available for review.

All persons residing within these areas served have the right to be heard in person or by representative at the public hearing. This includes all persons, firms and corporations owning real property within the service area, and all persons, firms and corporations whose business interests or employment would either be benefited or adversely affected (regardless of whether they reside or own property there).

This hearing is called by the Board of Fire Commissioners of the East Pembroke Fire District, towns of Alabama, Batavia, and Pembroke, Genesee County, New York.

William R. Joyce, Secretary East Pembroke Fire District