Public hearing on tentative 2020 county budget set for Nov. 6 at Old Courthouse

Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Genesee County Legislature will meet at the Genesee County Old Courthouse, 7 Main St., Batavia, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m. for the purpose of holding a Public Hearing on the Tentative Genesee County Budget for 2020.

A copy of the Tentative Budget will be available in the Office of the Clerk of the Legislature, 7 Main St., Batavia, where it may be inspected by any interested person.

Pursuant to Section 359 of the County Law, the maximum salaries that may be fixed and payable during said fiscal year to members of the Genesee County Legislature and to the Chair thereof are as follows: