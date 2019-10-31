Local Matters

October 31, 2019 - 1:03pm

Public information meeting on Upton Road Bridge project set for Nov. 19

posted by Billie Owens in news, upton road bridge project, batavia.

UPTON ROAD BRIDGE PROJECT

There will be a public informational meeting on the replacement of the Upton Road Bridge on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m. at the Batavia Town Hall, 3833 W. Main Street Road.

For further information or if you require special arrangements (translators, handicap accessibility, etc.) contact:

Tom Lichtenthal, Town of Batavia Asst. Town Engineer

585-343-1729, ext. 218

