Public information meeting on Upton Road Bridge project set for Nov. 19

UPTON ROAD BRIDGE PROJECT

There will be a public informational meeting on the replacement of the Upton Road Bridge on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m. at the Batavia Town Hall, 3833 W. Main Street Road.

For further information or if you require special arrangements (translators, handicap accessibility, etc.) contact:

Tom Lichtenthal, Town of Batavia Asst. Town Engineer

585-343-1729, ext. 218