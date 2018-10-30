Public invited to panel discussion on opioid epidemic Nov. 7 at Byron-Bergen Jr./Sr. High School
On Wednesday, Nov. 7, the Byron-Bergen Jr./Sr. High School welcomes the public to a panel discussion about the nationwide opioid epidemic. The event features experts in the field of addiction, as well as an opioid addiction survivor.
“The alarming thing about opioid abuse is how ubiquitous it has become,” said Byron-Bergen Jr./Sr. High School Principal Pat McGee. “We are not just inviting our students and their families. Opioid addiction does not discriminate and we encourage all members of our community to join us and learn how to identify or avoid opioid abuse. We are, quite literally, trying to save lives.”
This event is free and open to the public. Panelists will discuss recent developments regarding the availability and danger of opioids and will address audience questions. The panel will be moderated by
GCASA Executive Director John Bennett and Assistant Director of Prevention Sherri Bensley. Additional panelists include Allison Parry-Gurak from the GOW Opioid Taskforce, Byron-Bergen Student Resource Officer Matt Butler, prevention educator Gina Henry, and a guest speaker with firsthand experience overcoming opioid addiction.
The panel is hosted by the Byron-Bergen Central School District and conducted by the Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse (GCASA). It will take place Wednesday, Nov. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Jr./Sr. High School Auditorium, located at 6917 W. Bergen Road, Bergen.
Recent comments