Purple Pony Therapeutic Horsemanship holds drive-thru parade Saturday to benefit Crossroads House

Press release:

Purple Pony Therapeutic Horsemanship is holding a drive-thru parade event Saturday at its KD Ranch home in Le Roy to benefit Crossroads House.

Participants will get a gift bag as they enter the property and will stay in their vehicle as they drive thru and get to meet our COVID-19 masked therapy horses and handlers.

Riders, parents, volunteers and the public are invited.

At the end of the parade, each vehicle will drop off raffle tickets they have received and have a chance to donate to Crossroads House. This should be a very fun event.

What: Drive-thru parade meet the Purple Pony therapy horses and their handlers

Why: Benefit for Crossroads House

When: Saturday, May 9th from 10 a.m. to noon

Where: KD Ranch home of Purple Pony -- 8321 Lake Street Road, Le Roy