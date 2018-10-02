Rain or shine, O-A students will walk to school on Thursday

Press release:

On Thursday, Oct. 4, rain or shine, students in the Oakfield-Alabama Central School District will be participating in national "Walk to School Day."

Students will be meeting at Triangle Park in Oakfield, near Santino's pizzeria, at 7 a.m. for the Middle/High School walk and at 7:50 a.m. for the Elementary School walk.

Teachers and staff have volunteered to walk with students to ensure this event is fun and safe. Students will then be treated to a free breakfast at the schools, located at 7001 Lewiston Road in Oakfield.

National Walk to School Day is observed annually in October as a day to get out and get some exercise while enjoying the weather.

Walking is one of the best forms of exercise. It isn’t hard on joints and feet like running and jogging but still gives all the advantages.

The goal of this day is to raise awareness and support for the health, community and environmental benefits of regularly walking or biking to school.

Organized by the Partnership for a Walkable America, Walk to School Day in the USA began in 1997 as a one-day event aimed at building awareness for the need for walkable communities.