Ramble Music & Arts Festival is July 6th in Downtown Batavia with 30+ bands, four food trucks and more

Press release:

Batavia Ramble Music & Arts Festival, in partnership with Eli Fish Brewing Co., will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 6th.

The Batavia Ramble

In short: One day, two outdoor main stages, 30+ bands, food trucks, craft vendors, artist displays and much more!

Where: This will be held on Center Street and Jackson Square in Downtown Batavia.

Important Things to Note

This event is FREE to the public thanks to the generous donations from our sponsors.

Seating is festival style and B.Y.O.C. (bring your own chair)

Attractions

Music: Two outdoor main stages with more than 30 musical acts throughout the day! With a variety of music ranging from classic and modern rock to country to blues and everything in between!

Vendors: Lots of unique craft and art vendors to peruse while enjoying the sights and sounds of the Batavia Ramble.

Food: This year we are adding FOUR amazing food trucks to the event!

Red Osier Landmark Restaurant - - We can do anything that is on our Red Osier menu, from prime rib sandwiches or prime rib dinners to lobsters!

We can do anything that is on our Red Osier menu, from prime rib sandwiches or prime rib dinners to lobsters! Over The Border -- Fresh, quality Mexican food sure to fill your stomach! From tacos, to burritos to taco bowls and churros!

Buckaroos -- Specializing in Poutine! From original to varieties including Philly cheese steak, pulled pork and country-fried steak! They will also have some of your standard carnival favorites including fried dough!

Center Street Smokehouse -- Real Southern BBQ, pulled pork,Texas BBQ beef brisket, and bacon mac & cheese!

Sponsors:

Eli Fish Brewing Co.

Cedar Street Rentals

L & L Transmission

R.A. Haitz Roofing & Siding

Bourbon & Burger Co.

T-shirts ETC

Center Street Smokehouse

Glenna's CBD

For additional information: contact us at [email protected] or leave us a message right on our facebook page at Facebook.com/TheBataviaRamble