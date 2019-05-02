Ranzenhofer asks residents to share their views on legislative issues

Press release:

As the final two months of the 2019 Legislative Session begin, Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer is asking for constituents’ opinions on issues affecting New York State and the Western New York community.

“From paper bag fees to driver licenses for undocumented immigrants and legalizing marijuana, your opinions on issues affecting New York State and the Western New York community are very important to me," Ranzenhofer said. "With the new majority in the Senate, there have been many new topics arising this year. With your help, I will continue to represent the views of my constituents."

Residents can complete the 2019 Legislative Questionnaire survey here that's on Senator Ranzenhofer’s website. The 13-question questionnaire covers a wide variety of legislative issues that have been in the forefront this Legislative Session.