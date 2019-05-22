Ranzenhofer honors Le Royan at Albany Veterans' Hall of Fame

Submitted photo and press release:

State Senator Mike Ranzenhofer welcomed Thomas E. Feeley, corporal in the Marine Corps and Le Roy resident, to Albany to be inducted into the Veterans’ Hall of Fame it was announced today.

“Tom has dedicated his life to serving our country, through his military career, career in law enforcement and his service with the Le Roy Fire Department," Ranzenhofer said. "It is a privilege to be able to induct him into the Veterans’ Hall of Fame.”

Feeley was a corporal in the Marine Corps from 1990-1993, serving in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. Afterward, he served as an elite Embassy Marine at the American Embassy Lusaka, Zambia, and the Consulate General Munich, Germany.

Following his military service, Corporal Feeley began his federal law enforcement career in 1996 in Miami. In 1998, he assisted in the opening of the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia.

After 9-11, he became a Federal Air Marshal in Atlanta, serving from 2002-2006. Corporal Feeley was a Course Developer/Instructor and Branch Chief at the Immigration and Customs Academy from 2006-2008, and was then promoted to Assistant Field Office Director in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In 2017, Feeley joined the Senior Executive Service and became Buffalo Field Office director, covering 48 of the 62 counties in New York State.

“I am honored to be recognized by the Senator," Feeley said. "My entire career and civilian life have been dedicated to public service in one way or another.

"I don’t have a lot of spare time, but I do have some time and I think that’s important. Just giving back to my community is enough for me, to be recognized for it on such a grand scale with my family present was an amazing experience.”

Feeley is a recipient of the Navy Achievement Medal, Navy Unit Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal (with two bronze service stars), Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbon (with one bronze service star), Marine Security Guard Ribbon, Kuwait Liberation Medal (Saudi Arabia and Kuwait).

He also received the Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security’s Meritorious Service Silver Medal in 2016. This award recognizes “exceptional individual leadership that is distinguished by achievements of marked significance” and is the second highest award given by the Secretary.

Feeley is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, Le Roy Rotary, Association of Rochester Police and Area Law Enforcement Retirees and Genesee County Criminal Justice Advisory Council. He is also an active member of the Le Roy Fire Department.