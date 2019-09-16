September 16, 2019 - 2:53pm
Rare silver Corvette among cars displayed Saturday at Batavia VA Medical Center
posted by Billie Owens in Batavia VA Medical Center, Car Show, veterans, batavia, news.
Photos and information from the VA Western New York Healthcare System:
The Batavia VA Medical Center hosted a "Cruising for Veterans" car show and healthcare enrollment event on Saturday (Sept. 14).
About 25 cars were displayed. Veterans from the three Community Living Centers on the campus were taken down from their lodge residences to view the cars.
Below, the 1963 silver Corvette is a rare car. Only about 6,000 of this type were made.