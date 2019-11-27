Rare stone tool artifacts from prehistoric Lamb Site in Darien up for bid Saturday in Clarence

Submitted photos and press release:

A collection of 30 very rare, very early artifacts will be auctioned off this Saturday, Nov. 30, beginning at 10 a.m. at Schultz Auctioneers, 11177 Main St. in Clarence.

The artifacts represent the complete collection of Clovis Artifacts located during a five-year project of excavation by R.M. Gramley, Ph.D., beginning in the late 1980s at the Lamb Site in Darien and have never before been offered for sale. They will be auctioned as a single lot.

Gramley and his group of volunteers were able to catalog three distinct groups of artifacts indicating three different activities. Cluster A produced a group of miscellaneous tools that indicated a habitation area. Another area, designated as cluster B, produced debris fragments from stone tool manufacturing and a third area, cluster C, produced a cache of Clovis points and bifaces.

The Clovis culture is a prehistoric Paleo-American culture named for the distinct stone tools – called Clovis points -- found in close association with Pleistocene fauna at Blackwater Locality No. 1 near Clovis, NM, in the 1920s and 1930s. Clovis points are wholly distinctive. Chipped from jasper, chert, obsidian and other fine, brittle stone, they have a lance-shaped tip and (sometimes) wickedly sharp edges.

Extending from the base toward the tips are shallow, concave grooves called “flutes” that may have helped the points be inserted into spear shafts. Typically about four inches long and a third of an inch thick, they were sleek and often beautifully made. Some believe them to be the first American invention.

Included in the collection – which will be sold as ONE collection – is the only Knife River point found in New York State, as well as two pieces that are the largest Clovis point and knife in New York State.

The Lamb Site near Darien in Genesee County is a late Clovis period site that dates back more than 12,000 years ago. It was used as a habitation site and a stone tool manufacturing and cache site. More information about the collection and the Lamb Site can be found here.

Previews of the auction will take place on Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The auction is free and open to the public; reservations are not required. For more information, call 716.759.2260 or visit schultzauctioneers.net for photos and descriptions.

