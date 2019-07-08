Reception this Friday for 'Declarations from the Heart' with poetry and graphic art from artists with disabilities

ARTiculations Ability Exhibition® -- a forum for artists with disabilities in Genesee, Wyoming and Orleans counties to display their work publicly -- will open at Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) in Batavia on July 12.

Titled "Declarations from the Heart," it features the poerty of Jacqueline Fields. Her poetry is being displayed with graphic art provided by the UHAA.

A product of a partnership between ILGR and the University Heights Arts Association (UHAA), the Exhibit will be on display through Sept. 30th. The Opening Reception is Friday, July 12th from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at ILGR’s office 319 W. Main St. in Batavia, at the Crickler Executive Business Center (former Pepsi distribution building).

Fields will be present to share information about her work at the reception.

From the artist: "I have been writing poetry for about 41 years which started from simple rhymes I included in letters and cards to friends and family. The gift of expression, especially in the form of poetry, is one of the greatest gifts from God, because I feel that it’s the doorway to the heart and mind."

Other artists with disabilities residing in the area of Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties are encouraged to submit their work to this juried competition, as there will be additional ARTiculations® planned quarterly exhibits in the future.

Independent Living has been “art partnering” for people with disabilities with the UHAA, a group of artists in North Buffalo with a commitment to community that places art in businesses and nonprofits through an established ARTpartnering program.

The organizers are pleased to note that the ARTiculations Ability Exhibitions® have “mapped” into UHAA’s system by placing a plaque with a Quick Response (QR) code scatter bar graph that can bring up information about it when scanned by your smart phone.

For questions on the event, please call Cathy DeMare at (585) 815-8501, ext. 400.

Independent Living of the Genesee Region (ILGR) is a member of the Western New York Independent Living Inc. family of agencies that offers an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.