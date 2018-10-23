Reception to be held Nov. 15 to meet new Cornell Extension executive director

Press release:

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County will host a reception to meet the newly appointed Executive Director, Christopher Crawford, immediately prior to the organization’s annual meeting.

The event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 15, at 5:30 p.m. at Terry Hills Restaurant , 5122 Clinton Street Road, Batavia.

Cornell Cooperative Extension friends, volunteers and members of the community are welcome to attend.

Please RSVP to Yvonne: [email protected] or 585-343-3040, ext. 123.

