May 31, 2019 - 5:24pm

Registration now open for HLOM History Heroes Summer Program

posted by Billie Owens in hlom, history heroes summer program, news, batavia, Announcements.

Press release:

Registration for the 2019 Holland Land Office Museum History Heroes Summer Program is now open.

This year our History Heroes will be “Time Traveling through History,” discovering different periods in history and their local connections.

The program will run from July 16-19, and July 23-26 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. each day.

Activities include: historic crafts and art projects, guest presenters and reenactors, a field trip, penny carnival, and end of program performance.

The program is open to children 7 to 12 years old. The cost per day is $25 per child, and $20 for museum members with discounts available for families with multiple participants.

For more information, please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or visit our website at www.hollandlandoffice.com

