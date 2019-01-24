Registration underway for Byron-Bergen UPK and kindergarten

Press release:

Registration is now underway for the 2019-2020 school year for prekindergarten and kindergarten students in Byron-Bergen Central Schools.

Universal Prekindergarten

The Byron-Bergen School District hopes to once again offer a half day Universal Prekindergarten (UPK) program for the 2019-2020 school year. The class will be held at the Byron-Bergen Elementary School, located at 6971 W. Bergen Road, Bergen.

Students eligible for the program must turn 4 years of age by Dec. 1, 2019. If you have a child eligible and are interested in having him/her attend our UPK program, please send a letter of interest by Friday, April 5 with your child’s name, parents’ names, address, phone number, and date of birth to:

Brian Meister, Elementary School Principal, 6971 W. Bergen Road, Bergen, NY 14416.

Parents who have already contacted the Elementary School by phone will still need to send in a letter to be eligible for UPK. Please note that if we receive more than our allowed capacity, we will select students using a lottery system.

What are the Program Goals of the UPK at Byron-Bergen?

To meet the NYS learning standards by using a curriculum that is thematically based and supported using literature, songs, and exploration;

To foster an environment that promotes happy, confident children who are willing to take risks, make independent choices, and ask questions;

To create an inclusive community that builds upon the student’s strengths and accommodates their needs.

Philosophy of UPK

The UPK program at Byron-Bergen is focused on socialization, learning through play, and self-exploration. Children learn through a hands-on learning environment that includes activities, learning centers, concrete materials, and manipulatives. Students learn through a nurturing environment that is enriching, challenging, and developmentally appropriate.

Kindergarten Registration Reminder

Children who will be five years of age, on or before Dec. 1, 2019, are eligible for entrance to kindergarten in September of 2019. New families in the school district should notify the school if they have a child that will enter kindergarten in September of 2019.

Parents may contact the Byron-Bergen Elementary School Office by calling 494-1220, ext. 1301. Information may also be sent to:

Byron-Bergen Elementary School, 6971 W. Bergen Road, Bergen, NY 14416.

All children registering for kindergarten will be scheduled for a screening appointment this summer. The results of this screening will be used to plan for the 2019-2020 Kindergarten Program.

The following items are necessary to complete the registration process:

Your child’s Birth Certificate Certificate of Immunization – New York State law requires that every child entering school must have received a minimum of 5 doses of diphtheria-pertussis-tetanus vaccine (DPT) and 4 doses of polio (IPV) vaccine, 2 doses of MMR (measles, mumps, rubella), 3 doses of Hepatitis B, and 2 doses of varicella (chickenpox). Those children born on or after 1/1/2008 must have 4 doses of Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV). Their immunizations must be completed prior to entering school. Proof of Residency– If this is the first time you have a child entering Byron-Bergen Central School District, please bring proof of residency to your screening appointment. This can be a copy of your mortgage statement, rental/lease agreement or a copy of your tax bill.

For more information or to register your child, please contact:

Elementary School Office -- (585) 494-1220, ext. 1301

Information may also be sent to:

Byron-Bergen Elementary School

6971 W. Bergen Road

Bergen, NY 14416