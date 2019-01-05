Rehearsals for new season of Genesee Chorale starts Jan. 14, singers invited to join

A new season for Genesee Chorale is about to start. We are a nonprofit choral group drawing singers from Genesee, Wyoming, Orleans, Livingston, Erie and Monroe counties.

Genesee Chorale invites area singers to join in a new season, with Monday night rehearsals from 7 to 9 o'clock beginning Jan. 14 at St. James Episcopal Church in Batavia.

“Voices of the Earth” is the theme for April 5 and 7 concerts, and a May 19 concert will celebrate the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Ric Jones is director, and all skills and voices are welcome.

For further information contact Heather Lovelace at (716) 531-8986, e-mail [email protected], or visit its website, geneseechorale.com.