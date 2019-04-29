Reminder: BCSD Foundation accepting nominations for BHS graduating seniors, deadline is May 10

Press release:

REMINDER: Nominations are being accepted for the 2019 Batavia City School District Foundation Inc. Scholarship.

This scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior from Batavia High School.

The nominee has been successful in his/her educational program and has sought out skills to further his/her career. In addition, he or she has exemplified our Batavia school culture and climate of “Be Respectful, Be Responsible, Be Safe, Be Connected and Be Ambitious.”

Any member of the local community may nominate a Batavia HS Senior who meets the above criteria.

Nomination forms are available on the Batavia City School District website here (print out and mail or fax in) or you may complete the Google Form here.

All nominations need to be received by May 10.

Mail printed form, with any supporting documentation attached, to: