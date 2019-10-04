Reminder: Benefit for longtime Basom resident fighting colon cancer is Oct. 20

Submitted photo and information:

BASOM -- Friends and family of Karen Brown -- a lifetime Western New Yorker, wife, mother, stepmother, and grandmother -- say she needs the community's help.

In a letter about a charity benefit planned Oct. 20 in Lancaster for her, they say that Karen is 47 years old and has lived in Basom for 20 years. She has struggled with colon cancer since January, 2017.

She has endured radiation, chemotherapy, and major surgery to remove it. In spite of these treatments, the cancer has not responded in her favor. She is now undergoing experimental cancer treatments at Roswell Cancer Institute in efforts to keep her cancer from spreading further.

To help with the expenses of the experimental medical treatments and allow Karen to put her focus on her fight with cancer, her friends and family will be hosting a benefit in her honor.

There will be raffles, live music and food at the benefit to raise money.

The benefit will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20th at VFW Post #7275, located at 3741 Walden Ave. in Lancaster (NY 14086).

Your support is needed to help make Karen’s benefit a huge success. Any and all contributions are greatly appreciated, and can be arranged for pickup.

"Please hold Karen and her family close to your hearts by keeping them in your thoughts. We are truly grateful."

Today, you can make an immediate difference by helping with a donation. Suggested donations include, but are not limited to, gift cards or certificates, raffle items, theme baskets and monetary donations.

Monetary gifts may be made in person at the benefit or by mail at the below address. Checks may be made payable to Karen M. Brown with the word “Fundraiser” written on the memo line.

Mail to:

Karen Brown Benefit c/o Kristine Fazio

11820 Boncliff Drive

Alden, NY 14004

Please direct any questions, comments and or concerns to benefit coordinators: