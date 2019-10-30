Local Matters

October 30, 2019 - 3:50pm

Reminder: Early voting continues throughout the weekend at County Building 2

posted by Billie Owens in Nov. 5 General Election, GC Board of Elections, early voting, early polls.

Press release:

Early voting for the Nov. 5 General Election continues through the weekend at County Building 2, located at 3837 W. Main Street Road, in the Town of Batavia.

Early poll hours are:

Today -- Wednesday, Oct. 30th -- now until 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 31st -- 12 to 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 1st -- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2nd -- 12 to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 3rd -- 12 to 5 p.m.

All registered voters from Genesee County can vote early at County Building 2. The Early Voting location is accessible to the disabled.

Please contact the Genesee County Board of Elections at (585) 815-7804 with any questions. www.co.genesee.ny.us

Lorie J. Longhany -- Democratic Commissioner

Richard E. Siebert --  Republican Commissioner

