Reminder: Euchre players, gift cards, raffle baskets needed for 'Fight WITH Ike' event Sept. 14 in Le Roy

Family, friends and the local community are bonding together again for the Second Annual “Fight WITH Ike” Euchre Tournament & Raffle on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Excelsior Hook & Ladder Co. in Le Roy. The benefit is being held in honor of Batavia resident Ike Styer.

Ike is battling stage 4 brain cancer known as glioblastoma and has been unable to work while undergoing several treatments to fight this aggressive disease.

While he has the everlasting support of his loving wife, Jen and young children, Chastin and Hailey, it’s time to show Ike he also has the support of this great community. You can help by donating or attending this fun, family event.

Donations in the form of themed baskets, gift cards and other prizes are graciously being accepted on or before Sept. 10 .

They can be dropped off at Grace Baptist Church -- 238 Vine St., Batavia. Or call for pick up: Linda Styer (585) 813-3351.

All are welcome to attend and show support by joining in the euchre fun, or just taking part in the rest of the festivities.

To name a few, there will be music, a video gaming truck, good eats, and raffles including 50/50, gift cards and hotel stays, and many themed baskets. There will be something for everyone!

Saturday, Sept. 14 @ 3 p.m.

Excelsior Hook & Ladder Co. -- 10 Lent Ave., Le Roy

Cost is $30 for Euchre, T-shirt, food & festivities OR $20 minimum donation for food & festivities.

Euchre players wanted, call or text: Peggy Paladino (704) 254-4663.

To follow more about Ike’s journey, visit the “Fight WITH Ike” Facebook page.