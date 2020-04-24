Reminder for voters: Presidential Primary Election and NY-27 Special Election are POSTPONED

From the Genesee County Board of Elections:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Presidential Primary Election and NY-27 Special Election, which were scheduled to take place on Tuesday April 28th at your regular polling locations, have been postponed.

There will be NO voting this coming Tuesday (April 28) and NO Early Voting!

The April 28th Presidential Primary and NY-27 Special Election have been moved to the June 23rd Primary date.

You can vote absentee instead of going to the polls on June 23rd by going to our website, going to departments and elections where you can print an absentee application. Fill it out checking the box that says temporary illness in the first block of questions and in the second block of questions check Primary Election only.

You can also call our office at (585) 815-7804 to request an absentee application. After filling out your absentee application you can either mail it in to the Genesee County Board of Elections, or scan and email your application back into our office for processing.

Our email address is: [email protected]

Visit our Facebook Page for updates at Genesee Co. NY Board of Elections.

Lorie J. Longhany, Democratic Commissioner

Richard E. Seibert, Republican Commissioner

Board of Elections

**********

County Building One, 15 Main St., Batavia

Phone: (585) 815-7804

FAX: (585) 344-8562

www.co.genesee.ny.us