Reminder from the Sheriff's Office: lock your vehicle, remove the keys, report suspicious activity

From the Genesee County Sheriff's Office:

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office would like to again advise residents that they have received several complaints over the past week involving the theft of motor vehicles and the theft of articles from vehicles parked in private driveways and lots.

These larcenies have occurred mainly during the overnight hours.

Residents are reminded to keep their vehicles locked, remove keys from vehicles, and to report any suspicious activity that they observe to 9-1-1.