Reminder: GCC's 2018 Encore Gala 'Let it GLOW' is Dec. 1

Press release:

Tickets are on sale now for Genesee Community College Foundation's 2018 Encore Gala! To buy, click here. The event will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, in the Richard C. Call Arena at GCC in Batavia!

Encore cochairs Tom and Kim Cox promise an all new, festive party atmosphere filling the Richard C. Call Arena. With plenty of convenient parking and the entire event taking place in one facility everyone can enjoy the fun together.

The evening will include:

6 p.m. -- Cocktail hour with gourmet hors d'oeuvres, themed signature drinks and stylish jazz holiday music by The DSP Jazz Trio.

7 p.m. -- Gourmet sit-down dinner. Vegan option available.

8 p.m. -- Nik and the Nice Guys take the night away with live music on the house dance floor.

Encore guests looking for overnight accommodations will receive a special discounted rate at the following Batavia hotels: Clarion Hotel (585) 344-2100 or the Batavia Downs (585) 815-7000.

Encore sponsorship opportunities are still available at several levels: Holiday Chord Circle -- $1,000; Golden Guitar Society -- $600 and Inner Circle -- $300. Each sponsor level includes tickets (six, four or two respectively) for the gala and recognition in the Encore program and the live digital Encore display. Individual tickets can also be purchased for $100 each.