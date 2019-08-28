Reminder: Jaycees host 32nd annual Labor Day 5K Run & Walk, at MacArthur Park in Batavia Monday

Press release:

The Batavia Area Jaycees are proud to announce their 32nd annual Labor Day 5K Run & Walk, to be held on Monday, Sept. 2nd, at MacArthur Park in Batavia.

Participants should check in from 8 to 8:50 a.m. Race time is 9 a.m. The registration fee for runners/walkers was $25 if preregistered by Aug. 18th, now it is $30, including the day of the event. Runners/walkers 17 and younger was $20 if preregistered, now it's $25.

Awards will be presented to the top three finishers and first place in age group.

You can register at runsignup.com or go to Batavia Area Jaycees Facebook page. Registration forms are available at runsignup.com and the day of race.

The Batavia Area Jaycees have been a part of the community and helping out for more than 65 years. Their goal is to provide young people with the opportunity to develop personal, professional and leadership skills through community involvement and specific trainings tailored to enhance their abilities for future endeavors.