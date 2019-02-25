Reminder: Nominations for city's 2018 Recognition Awards are due by March 8

The City of Batavia is currently seeking nominations, which are due no later than March 8, for the following 2018 Recognition Awards:

COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER

An outstanding individual in the community that demonstrates excellence in volunteerism. This individual goes above and beyond normal responsibilities creating a lasting and beneficial impact.

HOMEOWNER OF THE YEAR

An engaged resident who has given extra effort to go above and beyond in maintaining their home and enhance their neighborhood.

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

A business that has demonstrated community involvement and represents entrepreneurial spirit while providing exceptional customer service, professionalism and integrity.

NOT-FOR-PROFIT/SERVICE ORGANIZATION

Providing service to the people of the City by demonstrating commitment in improving quality of life throughout the community.

***************

If you know of someone that you would like to nominate please complete the nomination form and submit to Lisa Casey by Friday, March 8.

The awards will be presented by City Council at a future City Council Meeting.

Nomination forms available by the following:

City website: www.batavianewyork.com under the home page;

Can be picked up at the City Manager’s Office;

Call (585) 345-6333 to have form emailed to you;

Email at [email protected] ;

Mail nominations to: Lisa Casey, City of Batavia, One Batavia City Centre, Batavia, NY 14020.

Fax nominations to (585) 343-8182.