Reminder: PCD Kiwanis annual Car Cruise & Fall Festival is tomorrow at Pembroke Town Park

Information from Penny Arnold:

The Pembroke Corfu District Kiwanis Club will hold their 12th Annual Car Cruise & Fall Festival tomorrow, Sept. 15, at Pembroke Town Park on Route 77 (next to the high school).

Time is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain or shine!

Why not take a ride in the country and head over to the Pembroke Town Park (8799 Alleghany Road (Route 77)) for an afternoon of fun, and support a great cause at the same time?

There will be music, an awesome basket raffle to benefit Crossroads House, plenty of vendors, and delicious food options available -- Babz BBQ, hamburgers and hotdogs from Crossroads House, Pink Cow with breakfast sandwiches and ice cream, pizza from the wood stove, and awesome desserts.

Plus more than 200 cars are expected.

New this year is a free Kids Car Cruise for ages 8 and under, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids register your ride-on vehicle and get a kid's goody bag.

Cruise registration starts at 9 a.m. Preregistration fee is $10 per car; $15 day of the cruise.

For cruise info, call John at (716) 937-9918 or email him at [email protected]

To preregister, download a car registration from the PCD Kiwanis website here.

Participants vote and trophies are awarded at 3 p.m.

Vehicle owners assume liability for vehicle damage.

Proceeds from the cruise registrations will benefit the PCD Kiwanis Kids Projects.

Unique dash plaques and goody bags are guaranteed for the first 100 cars. The big question of the day will be: what does this year's dash plaque look like? Come and see!

There will also be: a Kiwanis party package raffle; Crossroads House HUGE BASKET RAFFLE; 50/50 raffle; and more than 40 venders, many of them new vendors with very unique products.

File photos from the 2015 Car Cruise & Fall Festival.