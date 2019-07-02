Reminder: Sign up now for Batavia Blue Devils Youth Football Camp July 15-16

The Batavian file photo from 2018.

Press release:

The Batavia Blue Devils Youth Football Camp will be held on Monday and Tuesday, July 15-16, behind Batavia High School, located at 260 State St. in the City of Batavia.

Time is 9 to 11:30 a.m. both days.

Cost is $45. Cash or check (payable to: Blue Devils Touchdown Club).

It is for students entering grades one through eight in the fall.

Hosted by Head Coach Brennan Briggs and the BHS Football staff.

***Bring shorts, T-shirt, cleats and water bottle.

Mail payment and the following information to Brennan Briggs, 103 Oak St., Batavia NY 14020 OR to: Batavia Middle School, 96 Ross St., Batavia NY 14020, ATTEN: Brennan Briggs.

Name of Camper

Camper is entering Grade ___

Emergency Contact Name and Phone Number

T-shirt Size: ADULT ___ or YOUTH ___

Register by July 5 to guarantee correct T-shirt size.

The camp will feature relay races, flag football games at the end of each day; current BHS football players, as well as alumni will speak and work with campers; T-shirts distributed and pizza after Tuesday's camp.

Here's the breakdown of what will be taught for each position; all drills will be modified for age groups:

Quarterbacks -- Hand placement, 3-step, 5-step, footwork drills, throwing mechanics, and ball-handling drills;

Wide Receivers -- Stance, start, footwork drills, hand drills, route running;

Running Backs -- Stance, start, footwork drills, run blocking, pass blocking;

Offensive Line -- Stance, start, run-blocking drills, pass-blocking drills;

Linebackers -- Stance, start, footwork drills, tackling-form drills, run stopping, pass defending;

Defensive Backs -- Stance, start, footwork drills, man coverage, zone coverage, pass defending;

Defensive Line -- Stance, start, 1 v. 1 drills, speed and quickness off the ball.

The Batavia Blue Devils are the 2018 Far West Champions and 2018 State Finalists.​ They have been Section V Champions four out of the last five seasons.