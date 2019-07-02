Reminder: Sign up now for Batavia Blue Devils Youth Football Camp July 15-16
The Batavian file photo from 2018.
Press release:
The Batavia Blue Devils Youth Football Camp will be held on Monday and Tuesday, July 15-16, behind Batavia High School, located at 260 State St. in the City of Batavia.
Time is 9 to 11:30 a.m. both days.
Cost is $45. Cash or check (payable to: Blue Devils Touchdown Club).
It is for students entering grades one through eight in the fall.
Hosted by Head Coach Brennan Briggs and the BHS Football staff.
***Bring shorts, T-shirt, cleats and water bottle.
Mail payment and the following information to Brennan Briggs, 103 Oak St., Batavia NY 14020 OR to: Batavia Middle School, 96 Ross St., Batavia NY 14020, ATTEN: Brennan Briggs.
- Name of Camper
- Camper is entering Grade ___
- Emergency Contact Name and Phone Number
- T-shirt Size: ADULT ___ or YOUTH ___
Register by July 5 to guarantee correct T-shirt size.
The camp will feature relay races, flag football games at the end of each day; current BHS football players, as well as alumni will speak and work with campers; T-shirts distributed and pizza after Tuesday's camp.
Here's the breakdown of what will be taught for each position; all drills will be modified for age groups:
- Quarterbacks -- Hand placement, 3-step, 5-step, footwork drills, throwing mechanics, and ball-handling drills;
- Wide Receivers -- Stance, start, footwork drills, hand drills, route running;
- Running Backs -- Stance, start, footwork drills, run blocking, pass blocking;
- Offensive Line -- Stance, start, run-blocking drills, pass-blocking drills;
- Linebackers -- Stance, start, footwork drills, tackling-form drills, run stopping, pass defending;
- Defensive Backs -- Stance, start, footwork drills, man coverage, zone coverage, pass defending;
- Defensive Line -- Stance, start, 1 v. 1 drills, speed and quickness off the ball.
The Batavia Blue Devils are the 2018 Far West Champions and 2018 State Finalists. They have been Section V Champions four out of the last five seasons.