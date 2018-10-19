Local Matters

October 19, 2018 - 1:00pm

Reminder: Women in Small Business to be celebrated Oct. 25 at Moon Java Cafe, come learn their secrets

posted by Billie Owens in news, business, women in small business.
Press release:
 
October is Women's Small Business Month.
 
Please join the Mancuso Business Development Group as we celebrate some of our Women in Small Business on Thursday, Oct. 25 at Moon Java Cafe.
 
The evening will feature: Renee Smart from Moon Java Cafe; Lori Trader from Le Roy’s No Finer Diner and No Better Bed & Breakfast; Judy Hysek from Eden Café and Bakeshop in Batavia; and Kimberly Argenta, who is celebrating her 10th anniversary with Art Ah La Carte in Batavia.
 
Come learn about the experience of these women as they each took their small business from concept to reality, and maybe find out how you, too, might become a successful woman in small business.
 
The event begins at 5:30 p.m.
 
Moon Java Café is located at 56 Harvester Ave., Batavia.
 
Please RSVP to [email protected] or 585-343-2800 by Oct. 23.
 
Thank you to all successful women entrepreneurs!

