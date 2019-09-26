Renowned Pennsylvania quilter will teach and lecture in Batavia next month

Press release:

The members of the Museum Quilt Guild of Batavia will soon be enjoying the talents of renowned quilter and instructor, Linda M. Poole, of Milford, Pa., when she visits the guild for three days next month. The public is also invited.

Author of "Painted Appliqué: A New Approach," Poole stays busy as a quilt instructor, lecturer, and fabric designer, and her life revolves around photography, writing, painting and sewing.

She has a passion for travel, teaching and sharing her experiences with people around the world. She has taught throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Turkey and Italy.

The guild is very lucky to be able to invite instructors of this caliber to the area every other year, opposite their biennial quilt show. In the past, such names as Wendy Butler Berns and Paula Nadelstern have visited.

Most of the members would never get an opportunity to learn from these well-known instructors without traveling to larger venues.

Poole will be teaching classes using her “painted appliqué” technique.

On Thursday, Oct. 17, the class is titled “Acorn Wreath." On Friday, Oct. 18, the class is “Monarch Butterfly.” Classes will be held from 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at the Batavia First United Methodist Church, 8221 Lewiston Road, Batavia.

There are still openings in the classes, and you don’t have to be a guild member to attend. Fee for each class is $60, plus a $35 fee for a kit containing almost everything needed for the class.

Poole will be presenting a lecture titled “A Quilted Journey Around the World” at the guild’s regular meeting on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the VA Medical Center (Building 4, west end, second floor), 222 Richmond Ave., Batavia. The public is welcome to attend. Admission fee is $5.

For more information on the classes or the guild, contact Martha Lorshbaugh: 585-993-0357 or [email protected], or visit the guild website.

