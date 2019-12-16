December 16, 2019 - 5:33pm
Resurrection Parish Faith Formation brings holiday cheer to homebound parishioners
posted by Billie Owens in Resurrection Parish Faith Formation, Christmas, batavia, news.
Pictures courtesy of Jason Smith.
On Dec. 8, Resurrection Parish Faith Formation celebrated a Sacrament of Confirmation Commitment Mass. Then families prepared greeting cards and children colored pictures and they prepared to distribute cookies to homebound parishioners.
Lunch for students and families was donated by Sodality of Resurrection Parish.