Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

December 16, 2019 - 5:33pm

Resurrection Parish Faith Formation brings holiday cheer to homebound parishioners

posted by Billie Owens in Resurrection Parish Faith Formation, Christmas, batavia, news.


Pictures courtesy of Jason Smith.

On Dec. 8, Resurrection Parish Faith Formation celebrated a Sacrament of Confirmation Commitment Mass. Then families prepared greeting cards and children colored pictures and they prepared to distribute cookies to homebound parishioners.

Lunch for students and families was donated by Sodality of Resurrection Parish.

Calendar

December 2019

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button