December 17, 2019 - 4:34pm

Resurrection Parish Faith Formation students in grades 2 and 3 celebrate with cake

posted by Billie Owens in Resurrection Parish Faith Formation, First Penance, Reconciliation, news, batavia.

Photos and information courtesy of Jason Smith.

Resurrection Parish Faith Formation students in grades 2 and 3 made their First Reconciliation last week.

The cake was donated by Debbie Mullen and students were recognized at Mass by teacher Beth Hofmaster, Pastor Father Ivan Trujillo and Faith Formation Director Jason Smith.

