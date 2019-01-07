Local Matters

January 7, 2019 - 4:52pm

Richmond library announces new community reading project 'Richmond Reads'

posted by Billie Owens in news, Announcements, Richmond Memorial Library, Richmond Reads.

Press release:

Richmond Memorial Library is thrilled to announce a new initiative entitled “Richmond Reads -- A Community One Book Program”!

Since the end of "A Tale for Three Counties," the community has frequently asked if there will be a replacement program. We are happy to share that a committee has been hard at work to make this a reality, which will begin with an inaugural program this fall.

Richmond Reads is a community reads project created especially for the Richmond Memorial Library community. Much like the Tale program, we will invite our community to read a book and join in discussions about it -- culminating in a visit from the author!

Adult & Community Services librarian Samantha Stryker says that “the author chosen by the committee has received prestigious recognition for their work and we are excited to bring this program to our vibrant community of readers!”

We will host a reveal event to announce the chosen title and author for Richmond Reads on Monday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. in the Reading Room at the library. More information about the program will be shared at this event. The event will include light refreshments and a chance to win a copy of the chosen title.

Richmond Memorial Library continually provides access to physical and virtual resources and services that meet the educational, informational and recreational needs of its diverse community in a safe and comfortable environment.

Learn more here.

Richmond Memorial Library is located at 19 Ross St. in the City of Batavia.

