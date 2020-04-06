Richmond library Children's Room staff to offer weekly ideas for home activities and virtual tours

From Richmond Memorial Library:

The Children's Room staff at Richmond Memorial Library is certainly missing all of the programs that bring our little ones in, so we will bring them to you!

Based on your feedback, we will post the following on our Facebook page:

Sensory Saturday -- Every Saturday we will offer a tabletop sensory experience idea for you to do at home.

Play Cafe -- Every Wednesday we will provide ideas for activities you can do in your home or yard.