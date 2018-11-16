Richmond library foundation to hold Scrabble Tournament at GO-ART! Dec. 1

Press release:

The Richmond Memorial Library Foundation will host a Scrabble Tournament for adults on Saturday, Dec. 1 at GO-ART! (201 E. Main St., Batavia) beginning at 7 p.m.! Registration is required by Nov. 26 (see link below to register).

Join us to support the Library Foundation and warm up after Christmas in the City at this awesome event in the cozy GO-ART! building.

Nov. 26 by clicking here

Your $35 entry fee includes appetizers sponsored by Brighton Securities, and one beverage complements of GO-ART! Your entry fee supports the Richmond Memorial Library Foundation, and cash bar proceeds support GO-ART!

Doors open at 7 p.m.; bring cash or a check made out to Richmond Memorial Library Foundation . Tournament starts at 7:30 using NASPA tournament rules and "Merriam-Webster's Official Scrabble Players Dictionary."

Two 50-minute games will be played (against different opponents) with the following prizes:

First Place (highest combined scores) -- $150 / Second Place (combined scores) -- $50 / Highest-scoring word -- $35

The Richmond Memorial Library Foundation is a registered 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization which supports the Richmond Memorial Library by raising funds from generous donors to build and manage an endowment to meet the library's long-range needs.