Richmond Memorial Library's 38th year of 'Books Sandwiched In' begins next month

Press release:

Richmond Memorial Library starts its 38th year of the "Books Sandwiched In" program in the month of May. "Books Sandwiched In" is a book-review program where community members share their reviews of new, popular or relevant books, often nonfiction.

Attendees of the program are not expected to read the books before attending; instead, they will discover if it is something they are interested in reading or learning about.

Each program begins at 12:10 p.m. and goes until 1 p.m. on Wednesdays during the month of May. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lunch; coffee, tea and cookies will be served.

This year’s series brings another eclectic round of books and reviewers:

May 1: Library Director Bob Conrad reviews Susan Orlean’s "The Library Book" (2018)

May 8: Kathy McAllister reviews Tara Westover’s "Educated" (2018)

May 15: Elizabeth White reviews Maxwell King’s "The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers" (2018)

May 22: David Beatty reviews Michael Pollan’s "How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression and Transcendence" (2018)

May 30: The "Books Sandwiched In’"Committee shares their reviews of fiction titles! The committee comprised of members Richard Beatty, Sue Chiddy, Robert Knipe, Frances McNulty, Sandy Seyfried and Beth Stich will share short reviews of various fiction titles.

This year’s program includes a few new additions. The first is a 50/50 cash raffle to benefit the Barker Public Library, a fellow library in the NIOGA system.

In January of 2019, the Barker Public Library was completely destroyed by a fire. To help support them as they recover, we will hold a 50/50 cash raffle at each Books Sandwiched

In session in May. Anyone wishing to make a donation by cash or check made out to Barker Public Library may do so as well during the month of May at the circulation desk. All funds will go directly to Barker Public Library.

A door prize will also be presented at each session! All participants can enter for a chance to win a copy of our Richmond Reads title, "Southernmost" by Silas House. One copy will be given away at each of our five sessions.

"Books Sandwiched In" is generously supported by the Friends of Richmond Memorial Library.

More adult programs coming soon:

Thursday, April 11: Lynn McGrath, Ph.D., a world-renowned musician and faculty member at Eastman Community Music School at the University of Rochester will present a free classical guitar concert at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 12: Free computer classes! “Manage Your Digital Life” from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. “Gadgets and Gear” from 1 – 3 p.m. For more information and to register, call the library at 585-343-9550. Registration is required.

Monday, April 22: Mystery Readers’ Monday: Join this book discussion group as we discuss Agatha Christie’s "The Murder of Roger Ackroyd." All are welcome, the only requirement is that you read the book prior to discussion.

Thursday, May 2: Library book sale 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.; library budget vote & trustee election; free concert at 7 p.m.!

For a calendar of all events, visit our website at batavialibrary.org. Spring Program brochures are available at the library.

Richmond Memorial Library continually provides access to physical and virtual resources and services that meet the educational, informational and recreational needs of its diverse community in a safe and comfortable environment.