'Richmond Reads' events: Meet 'Southernmost' author, see film on hillbillies, listen to Joni Mitchell's music

The Richmond Reads committee is pleased to announce the following events as part of “Richmond Reads,” the one book program designed for the Richmond Memorial Library community.

All programs are free to attend and participate in. Richmond Reads is sponsored by The Friends of Richmond Memorial Library and through a grant from GO- ART!

Community Book Discussions

Join us to discuss "Southernmost," written by Silas House. Discussions will be led by Samantha Stryker, Community & Adult Services librarian, and members of the Richmond Reads Committee.

The only requirement to attend is that you’ve read the book!

(Editor's Note: For the Kirkus review / synopsis of "Southernmost," click here. For the interview of Silas House published in Kirkus about his newest book, click here.)

Copies are available at the library in regular print, audio and large print. Ebook and audio copies can be accessed via our Hoopla and OverDrive Apps at batavialibrary.org

Book Discussion Dates:

Monday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 8 a.m. at Richmond Memorial Library

at Richmond Memorial Library Thursday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at GO ART! (featuring cash bar), 201 E. Main St., Batavia

at GO ART! (featuring cash bar), 201 E. Main St., Batavia Saturday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. at Moon Java Café, 56 Harvester Ave, Batavia. Refreshments will be served at Moon Java.

Richmond Reads Reel Discussions

Thursday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. at Richmond Memorial Library

Watch the documentary "Hillbilly," which was produced and written by our Richmond Reads author Silas House. He also appears in the documentary. "Hillbilly" is a documentary film that examines the iconic hillbilly image in media and culture. "Hillbilly" was the winner of the Best Documentary Feature at the L.A. Film Festival in 2018.

Concert: The Songs of Joni Mitchell by Leah Zicari

Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. at Richmond Memorial Library

Join musician Leah Zicari for a free concert dedicated to the music of Joni Mitchell. The impact of music in our lives plays a huge role in "Southernmost." One character in particular finds solace in the music of Joni Mitchell, reflected in the name of her inn, "Song to a Seagull Cottages."

Review Contest -- Win a chance to meet the author one-on-one!

Submission deadline: Sept. 9

Submit a review of "Southernmost" for a chance to attend an afternoon tea with Richmond Reads author Silas House before the main author event on Sept. 26! The review should be 200 words or less.

Four winners will be chosen anonymously by the Richmond Reads committee. Summer reading contest winners will also be in attendance. Visit our website or the library for all rules, information and the entry form.

Author Event: Silas House & "Southernmost"

Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. at Richmond Memorial Library

Author Silas House (inset photo right) will join us for a reading, talk and book signing. Copies of the book will be available for sale. All are welcome to attend this free event!

For more information, visit batavialibrary.org/Richmond-reads.

Richmond Memorial Library continually provides access to physical and virtual resources and services that meet the educational, informational and recreational needs of its diverse community in a safe and comfortable environment. Learn more at www.batavialibrary.org.

Richmond Memorial Library is located at 19 Ross St in the City of Batavia.

“This project was made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by GO ART!”

Photo of Silas House courtesy of Tasha Thomas.