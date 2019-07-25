Local Matters

July 25, 2019 - 4:53pm

Riotous beauty: Ross Kenyon's daylily garden on Cohocton Road, Corfu

posted by Billie Owens in corfu, news, Gardening.

Reader Ross Kenyon sent us this picture of his spectacular daylily garden on the grounds of his home at 580 Cohocton Road in Corfu.

He says the posies are in the peak of bloom right now and "quite a great sight."

The garden shown here is one of five on his property.

Daylillies are Eurasian perennial herbs (genus Hemerocallis) of the lily family that have short-lived flowers resembling lilies and are widespread in cultivation and landscaping.

