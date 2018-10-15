Local Matters

October 15, 2018 - 6:40pm

Road work begins Wednesday on Clinton Street, expect delays until Oct. 26

posted by Billie Owens in road work, batavia, Clinton Street, news.

Press release:

Travel advisory in the City of Batavia for Oct. 17-26

Clinton Street/ Route 33 – Between East Main Street and the City line (north), will experience road work to include the milling of the road surface, pavement repairs, traffic signal loops, pavement markings and signage over the next week to two weeks.

Traffic delays are to be expected -- plan accordingly.

Traffic will be controlled around operations using flaggers. All motorists should expect delays. 

All thru traffic should seek out alternate routing.

The City of Batavia Department of Public Works (585) 345-6400, option 1

Erdman Anthony (Project Engineers) Field Office is located at 216 Main St., Suite 27, Batavia, NY 14020

The contractor for the project is:

D&H Excavating

11939 Route 98 South

Arcade NY 14009

Phone (716) 492-4956 

