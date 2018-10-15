Road work begins Wednesday on Clinton Street, expect delays until Oct. 26
Press release:
Travel advisory in the City of Batavia for Oct. 17-26
Clinton Street/ Route 33 – Between East Main Street and the City line (north), will experience road work to include the milling of the road surface, pavement repairs, traffic signal loops, pavement markings and signage over the next week to two weeks.
Traffic delays are to be expected -- plan accordingly.
Traffic will be controlled around operations using flaggers. All motorists should expect delays.
All thru traffic should seek out alternate routing.
The City of Batavia Department of Public Works (585) 345-6400, option 1
Erdman Anthony (Project Engineers) Field Office is located at 216 Main St., Suite 27, Batavia, NY 14020
The contractor for the project is:
D&H Excavating
11939 Route 98 South
Arcade NY 14009
