Roberts Wesleyan Chorale to perform free concert 'Lead Kindly Light' in Batavia Jan. 16

Roberts Wesleyan Chorale is will perform a special live concert in Batavia starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Batavia First Presbyterian Church , located at 300 E. Main St.

The public is welcome to attend this free concert entitled "Lead Kindly Light."

The Rochester-based Chorale will perform beautiful songs featuring diverse styles, cultures, eras and languages.

The following day, on Friday, the Chorale leaves on their Florida Tour.

The Chorale is Roberts Wesleyan College’s premier vocal ensemble, devoted to the study and performance of high-quality choral music. Bonded by a passion for compelling musical performance and a desire for meaningful Christian fellowship, the Chorale is an ensemble of talented singer-artists who combine their gifts to cultivate excellence in choral singing.

Adam Potter, Ph.D., is the conductor.

There is no admission fee. A free will offering will be taken.

Photo of Chorale from Roberts Wesleyan College.