Rollover accident reported at East Main and Liberty streets

A rollover accident is reported at East Main Street and Liberty Street. It is blocking traffic. One vehicle is on its roof. Unknown injuries. City fire and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 2:07 p.m.: One person was loaded on a stretcher, conscious and alert, to be transported to a hospital for evaluation. At the time of the collision, it appears a Chevy Trailblazer was on East Main Street but investigators have not yet determined whether it was attempting to turn left on Liberty Street or was proceeding south from Summit Street onto Liberty Street; a BMW 535i was headed eastbound on East Main Street. The driver of the BMW and a passenger were sign-offs.

UPDATE 2:23 p.m.: Investigators have now determined the Chevy Trailblazer was southbound on Summit Street and proceeding onto Liberty Street at the time of the collision on East Main Street.