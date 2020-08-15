Local Matters

August 15, 2020 - 2:01am

Rollover accident reported in Corfu

posted by Billie Owens in news, accident, corfu.

A rollover accident is reported at 8814 S. Lake Road, Corfu. The occupant is out of the vehicle. Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments are responding. Mercy medics are called to the scene in non-emergency mode for evaluation of the driver.

The location is between Scribner and Cohocton roads.

UPDATE 2:28 a.m.: The accident site is in the 8900 block of South Lake Road. A first responder says it has resulted in "a large power outage" in the vacinity. An electrical power box is "shattered and the wires are coming out of it and loose," says command at the scene. National Grid will be notified.

 

