Rollover accident reported in Elba

A rollover accident with injuries is reported at 5291 Ford Road in Elba. The occupant was able to get out of the vehicle. Elba fire and fire police are responding, along with Mercy medics. A pole and wires are down.

UPDATE 6:41 p.m.: Fire police are going to shut down Route 262 (Ford Road) at Norton Road and at Transit Road.

UPDATE 6:46 p.m.: National Grid has been notified; no ETA provided.

UPDATE 7:16 p.m. The driver was taken by ambulance to UMMC. National Grid arrived on scene a few minutes ago. Byron Repair is en route for the tow.

UPDATE 8:34 p.m.: Command just advised dispatch that the roadway will be closed for the next couple of hours.