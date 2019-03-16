Rollover accident reported in Pavilion, vehicle is in water

A motor-vehicle rollover accident is reported in the area of 11025 S. Lake Road in Pavilion, just north of Route 63. The vehicle went into water; unknown injuries or how deep the water is.

The roads in the vicinity are "nothing but complete ice," says a first responder, adding that the Mercy unit approaching should use caution because it's so slippery.

Another one says "(Route) 20 is no better than 63."

Pavilion Fire Department is responding, along with Mercy medics.

UPDATE 8:41 a.m.: Everyone is out of the vehicle and walking; injuries, if any, appear to be minor. The occupants are heading to a nearby residence.

UPDATE 8:42 a.m.: "No injuries." A deputy is going to stop at the residence to check on them.

UPDATE 8:43 a.m.: Mercy Flight had been contacted; then canceled.

UPDATE 8:44 a.m.: Mercy medics are to continue in non-emergency mode.

UPDATE 8:56 a.m.: A deputy calls for a tow of the vehicle, which he says is an SUV, 10 feet down an embankment, partially submerged in water.

UPDATE 8:59 a.m.: Two trucks from Stella's towing service will be responding with a 15-minute ETA.

UPDATE 9:13 a.m.: Stella's two trucks are on scene.