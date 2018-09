A one-vehicle rollover accident is reported at 9647 Creek Road, between Putnam and Old Creek roads, Bethany. A first responder on scene says the 34-year-old male driver is out of the vehicle, which landed off the roadway in a cornfield.

He is standing up because he says "it hurts too much to lay down." He is complaining of right shoulder pain. Bethany Fire Department and fire police are responding; Mercy medics just arrived.