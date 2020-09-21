Rollover accident reported on eastbound Route 490, minor injuries

A rollover accident with minor injuries is reported on eastbound Route 490 at milemarker 4.3. There are two occupants. A first responder on scene confirms that there is no entrapment as initially believed. Bergen Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 4:14 p.m.: One patient is refusing medical care; the other will be transported via a Churchville ambulance to a hospital. Mercy medics are cancelled.