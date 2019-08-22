Rollover accident reported on westbound Thruway in Pembroke

A one-vehicle rollover accident with injuries occurred at 403.6 on the westbound Thruway. Pembroke Fire Department is on scene, along with mutual aid from Indian Falls. NYS Police and Mercy medics are also on scene.

East Pembroke was deployed at the Thruway entrance on standby but command put them back in service along with Mercy Flight, which was also on standby.

Extrication will be handled by Pembroke. Dickinson's en route for the tow.

No word on the injuries.

UPDATE 6:33 p.m.: This Thruway assignment is back in service.