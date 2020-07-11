Rollover accident with entrapment and injuries reported in Bergen

A one-vehicle rollover accident with injuries is reported at 7311 W. Bergen Road in Bergen. There are four occupants and one is entrapped underneath the vehicle. All are said to be conscious. Mercy Flight out of Buffalo is called to the scene. Bergen and Byron fire departments are responding, along with Mercy medics and law enforcement.

The helicopter landing zone will be at Byron-Bergen Central School.

A heavy wrecker tow is called to be expedited to the scene. The location is between Lyman and Dublin roads.

UPDATE 5:35 a.m.: Mutual aid from Churchville Fire Department is requested.

UPDATE 5:41 a.m.: There's is a second vehicle involved in this accident.

UPDATE 5:44 a.m.: Churchville is asked to expedite their response and to bring airbags. Mercy Flight has an eight to 10 minute ETA.

UPDATE 5:57 a.m.: Mercy Flight has landed.

UPDATE 6:02 a.m.: They are still working to extricate the entrapped person. One person is being taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

UPDATE 6:05 a.m.: Mercy medic #3 is taking a patient to Strong.

UPDATE 6:13 a.m.: The entrapped patient has been extricated.

UPDATE 6:22 a.m.: Medics are taking the extricated patient from the crash site to the landing zone at the school for hospital transport by Mercy Flight.

UPDATE 6:42 a.m.: "Mercy Flight is airborne to Strong with one."

UPDATE 6:43 a.m.: The assignment is back in service.

UPDATE 8:13 a.m.: There was no second vehicle involved. This incident involved a black Ford sedan southbound on West Bergen Road, occupied by four teenagers, according to Sgt. Jason Saile of the county's Crash Management Team. No alcohol or drugs were involved, Saile said. The preliminary investigation indicates the accident was possibly caused by inattentiveness and/or sleepiness. The vehicle went off the road and clipped the edge of a concrete culvert and continued southward for more than a 100 yards, partially off the road. The driver then managed to get the vehicle back onto the roadway, before overcorrecting. The car went off the shoulder of the road, overturned, clipped a tree, causing it to overturn, then it struck another tree and rotate on its roof coming to rest facing east. Of the four in the car, only the driver was wearing a seat belt. A female backseat passenger was ejected and pinned in a ditch, under the trunk of the vehicle. Air bags were deployed to lift up the car and extricate the victim. That 17-year-old female was airlifted to Strong Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including a leg injury. Another victim was transported by ground ambulance; the two others were uninjured.