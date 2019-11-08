Rollover accident with injuries reported at routes 19 and 20, Pavilion Center

A rollover accident with injuries is reported at routes 19 and 20, Pavilion Center. Pavilion Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding along with law enforcement.

UPDATE 3:59 p.m.: A first responder says the pickup truck was southbound on Route 19 and then turned left onto the onramp to Route 20 and was T-boned by a minivan that was northbound on Route 20. The truck rollover over as a result of the impact and the minivan was disabled in the roadway. Both drivers, who were the sole occupants, sustained minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.