Rollover accident with injuries reported in Stafford

A vehicle rollover accident with serious injuries is reported at Byron and Griswold Road in Stafford. Stafford Fire Department and Le Roy ambulance are responding. Byron ambulance is also called.

UPDATE 4:41 p.m.: Four people were injured -- two people each in two vehicles -- and all were taken to area hospitals. This was not a rollover accident. Preliminary indications are that a silver SUV was traveling on Griswold Road and it failed to stop at the intersection with Byron Road, hitting a black SUV head-on. The most serious injury -- a compound ankle fracture -- was suffered by the passenger of the silver SUV. Two Mercy rigs and one ambulance each from Bryon and Le Roy responded. The investigation is pending.