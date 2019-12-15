RSVP by Dec. 20 for free Christmas Day Community Meal at T.F. Brown's

Photo: Roger Bohn, of Batavia Lions Club, Lions Club President Joe Teresi and T.F. Brown's Restaurant owner Rick Mancuso.

Submitted photo and information:

You and your family are cordially invited to the annual Christmas Day Community Dinner, sponsored by the Batavia Lions Club and T.F. Brown's Restaurant, where it is held. The dinner is an opportunity for those who maybe alone for the day, the less fortunate, or simply those who would like to share dinner with fellow community members.

For more than 20 years, this partnership has provided a free, traditional buffet-style Christmas meal to people in the community and a special gift for each child who attends. (The restaurant is not officially open and the full menu is not available. The bar is closed.)

Two seatings are available at the restaurant, located at 214 E. Main St. in the City of Batavia: at noon, and at 1 p.m. Dec. 25.

Please RSVP no later than Dec. 20.

To attend, click on the PDF invitation here, fill it out and return it. Or call 345-1000 -- the office at T.F. Brown's -- and let Barb know how many will be attending, which seating time you prefer; most importantly, let her know the ages/gender and first names of children attending so they can receive a special gift.

Completed invitations can be faxed to 345-1003, or emailed to Barb at: [email protected]

As in the past, your hosts promise all a great meal, a special gift for the younger family members and plenty of Holiday Joy.

In the past, they have served dinners to more than 300 individuals and presented Christmas presents to all of the younger family members in attendance.